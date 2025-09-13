JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $60.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FROG. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get JFrog alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

JFrog Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FROG opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 1.07.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $232,099.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 136,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,242.85. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,119,903 shares in the company, valued at $206,036,349.03. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 528,748 shares of company stock valued at $24,783,511. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,903,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 6.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 65.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,482 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,557,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,228,000 after buying an additional 74,153 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,974.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,832,000 after buying an additional 2,047,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.