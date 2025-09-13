Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VC. Cfra Research lowered Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Visteon from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

VC opened at $124.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Visteon has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $129.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Visteon’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $524,305.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,519.76. This represents a 60.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,925.70. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,595 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Visteon by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after buying an additional 79,444 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Visteon by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

