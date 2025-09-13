Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s (PAC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their hold rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Performance

PAC opened at $254.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 1 year low of $163.76 and a 1 year high of $259.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $584.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $4.4656 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 350.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $4.32. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 41.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

