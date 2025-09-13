BTIG Research Issues Positive Forecast for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Price

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REAL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on RealReal from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.50.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. RealReal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,065,757.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,803,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,316,169.36. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in RealReal by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

