Moleculin Biotech’s (MBRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
MBRX opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) by 293.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932,414 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.93% of Moleculin Biotech worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Tesla’s U.S. Market Is At An 8-Year Low… How Bad Could It Get?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Congress: The Biggest Trades Impacting Markets Today
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Companies Boosting Buybacks While Others Pull Back
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.