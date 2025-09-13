Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BBOX
Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance
Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 60.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 8.9700057 EPS for the current year.
Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tritax Big Box REIT
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Tesla’s U.S. Market Is At An 8-Year Low… How Bad Could It Get?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Congress: The Biggest Trades Impacting Markets Today
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Companies Boosting Buybacks While Others Pull Back
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.