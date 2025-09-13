Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 135.50 on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 121.90 and a 1 year high of GBX 166.70. The company has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 785.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.56.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 60.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 8.9700057 EPS for the current year.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

