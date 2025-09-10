Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $13.19 Million Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

