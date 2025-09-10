Cemex (NYSE:CX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 147132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cemex’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cemex from $8.60 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.10 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Cemex Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Cemex by 73.7% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cemex by 256.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cemex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cemex during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Articles

