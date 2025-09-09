Guardian Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Guardian Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 855.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Talon Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,763.6% during the 1st quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $578.87 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $583.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $565.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.70.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.