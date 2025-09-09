UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,626,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 354,302 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 1.11% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $1,379,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $13,094,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 20,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 217,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

