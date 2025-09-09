Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,200 shares, adeclineof28.6% from the July 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 152.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 152.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

GVDBF stock opened at $4,384.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,470.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,568.78. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $3,967.74 and a 52-week high of $5,335.00.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

