Short Interest in GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Declines By 24.9%

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 151,400 shares, adecreaseof24.9% from the July 31st total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GMOYF opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. GMO internet group has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66.

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. The company offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, website production support, WiFi providers, customer support, electronic seals, online shopping, and others.

