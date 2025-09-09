Short Interest in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Decreases By 35.0%

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 84,500 shares, adecreaseof35.0% from the July 31st total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 453,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77,285 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Stark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 133,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $134.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average of $122.66. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $137.14. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

