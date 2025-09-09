Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Purchased by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

