SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Zacks reports. SailPoint updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.200-0.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.050-0.06 EPS.

SailPoint Stock Up 1.9%

SAIL opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. SailPoint has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint by 60.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in SailPoint in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SailPoint by 35.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint in the second quarter valued at $1,183,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIL. Stephens upgraded shares of SailPoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SailPoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

