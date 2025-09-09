SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Zacks reports. SailPoint updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.200-0.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.050-0.06 EPS.
SailPoint Stock Up 1.9%
SAIL opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. SailPoint has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.35.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint by 60.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in SailPoint in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SailPoint by 35.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint in the second quarter valued at $1,183,000.
SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
