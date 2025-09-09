Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $179.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $91.03 and a one year high of $193.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.13.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Zacks Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

