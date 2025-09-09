Bellway’s (BWY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,900 price target on the stock.

BWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Bellway to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,150 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,000 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,016.67.

LON BWY opened at GBX 2,320 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,134 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,384. The company has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,887.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,494.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,532.06.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

