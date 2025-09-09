Flight Centre Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flight Centre Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 522,000 shares, anincreaseof35.8% from the July 31st total of 384,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Flight Centre to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Flight Centre alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flight Centre

Flight Centre Stock Down 0.4%

About Flight Centre

OTCMKTS:FGETF opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Flight Centre has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38.

(Get Free Report)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.