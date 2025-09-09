Flight Centre Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flight Centre Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 522,000 shares, anincreaseof35.8% from the July 31st total of 384,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Flight Centre to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
