531,499 Shares in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC Acquired by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 531,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,778,000. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ares Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ares Capital by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 23,571.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2,116.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.70. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

