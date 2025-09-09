The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE TRV opened at $274.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.09 and a 200-day moving average of $262.84. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.62 and a 12 month high of $280.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

