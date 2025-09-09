AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.970-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 304.8% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 921,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 694,055 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in AT&T by 769.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 721,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 638,263 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 40.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,740,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,365,000 after purchasing an additional 502,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 2.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,463,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,741,000 after purchasing an additional 235,350 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in AT&T by 39.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 737,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 209,624 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

