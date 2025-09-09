4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Short Interest Update

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, anincreaseof55.6% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Shares of FRRFF stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $71.33.
