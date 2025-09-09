4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Short Interest Update

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, anincreaseof55.6% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

4imprint Group Price Performance

Shares of FRRFF stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $71.33.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

