Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.

ATD opened at C$74.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.83. The stock has a market cap of C$69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.34. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$65.95 and a 1 year high of C$83.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

