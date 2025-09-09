Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
ATD opened at C$74.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.83. The stock has a market cap of C$69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.34. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$65.95 and a 1 year high of C$83.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
