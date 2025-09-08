Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Has $17.30 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8,816.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6,536.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,745,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,395,000 after buying an additional 3,689,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,797,000 after buying an additional 941,311 shares in the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,039,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 473,952.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 507,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 507,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,351,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $66.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

