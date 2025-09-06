NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 7,988 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 79,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $237.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.40 and its 200-day moving average is $210.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

