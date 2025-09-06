Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,919 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:HUBB opened at $436.09 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.