Deere & Company $DE Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 58.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $13,588,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $472.74 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $378.66 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $501.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.88.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.87.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

