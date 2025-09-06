NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $18.69 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 16.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after acquiring an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chubb by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,853,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.00.

Chubb Trading Down 0.9%

CB stock opened at $277.32 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.97 and its 200-day moving average is $283.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

