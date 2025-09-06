Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 71,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35,415 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,505 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $124.02 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

