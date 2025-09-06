Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $948,000 in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,648,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 401.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SF. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Shares of SF stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.13. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.66%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

