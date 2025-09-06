Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases 27,313 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $61,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,471,000 after acquiring an additional 425,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $535,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $41.04 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

