NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $16,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $75.43.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

