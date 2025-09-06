NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 94,996 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,996 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.