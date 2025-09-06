Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hubbell worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.71.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.2%

Hubbell stock opened at $436.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.26. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

