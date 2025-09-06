MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 8,149 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Marriott International worth $52,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,236,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,329,000 after purchasing an additional 184,387 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marriott International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,809,000 after purchasing an additional 766,309 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,298,000 after acquiring an additional 654,766 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 194.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,833,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $264.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.34. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

