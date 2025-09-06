Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Stock Holdings Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.7% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $598.14 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $594.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.08.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.21.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

