Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,160,804 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,334,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160,804 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $99,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $86,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,728.04. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Conway purchased 1,316 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49,999.99 per share, with a total value of $65,799,986.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $400,049,919.99. This trade represents a 19.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,616 shares of company stock valued at $65,995,248 and sold 11,200 shares valued at $638,640. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 7.6%

NYSE BRBR opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.