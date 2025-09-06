Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Stake Boosted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,312 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $70,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 58.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.4%

MDLZ stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.86%.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

