Permanens Capital L.P. Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 0.7% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,021,000 after purchasing an additional 688,267 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,453,000 after purchasing an additional 366,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,871,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 813,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $514.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.06. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $650.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $543.13.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

