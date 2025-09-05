Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Sells $1,148,566.85 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $1,148,566.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,678 shares in the company, valued at $25,388,400.30. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Blitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Adam Blitzer sold 7,950 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,050,433.50.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.36. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.Datadog’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on Datadog and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 13.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in shares of Datadog by 12.0% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

