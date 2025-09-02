Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF $VTC Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

