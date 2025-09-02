VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $290.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.29. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $302.98.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.