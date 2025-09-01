Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 656.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 10.5%

PSEP stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $753.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

