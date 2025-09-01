Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $301.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $256.89 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

