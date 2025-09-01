Ameriflex Group Inc. Purchases 2,859 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ameriflex Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 223,012 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $104.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

