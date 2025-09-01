Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 4,510 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 839,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 239,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 203,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 79,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $53.42.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

