Ameriflex Group Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of Ameriflex Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Sentinus LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,052,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $570.40 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $583.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $562.24 and a 200-day moving average of $517.17.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

