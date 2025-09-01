Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 828.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,975 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 101,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $10,115,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5,032.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tenable from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $38,145.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,261.25. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 29,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $883,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 358,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,207.25. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,927 shares of company stock worth $1,815,537. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $30.92 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.