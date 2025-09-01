Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 104,922 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,922 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $5,386,586.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,008,000. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,728.32. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $148.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.30. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.54 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

