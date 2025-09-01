Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $4.35 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,846,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 791.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 412.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $455.58 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $446.99 and its 200-day moving average is $456.76. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.35.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.